Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 72.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.13% to Rs 359.14 croreNet profit of Mangalam Cement declined 72.18% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.13% to Rs 359.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 428.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales359.14428.21 -16 OPM %8.3911.22 -PBDT22.9438.56 -41 PBT3.6420.12 -82 NP3.2811.79 -72
