Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 56.72, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 15.79% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.72, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.Bank of Maharashtra has eased around 2.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8514.9, down 2.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 708.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 208.7 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 7.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

