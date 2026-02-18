Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico Ltd spurts 1.29%

Marico Ltd spurts 1.29%

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 784.6, up 1.29% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.81% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 784.6, up 1.29% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%. Marico Ltd has risen around 3.16% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51778.3, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 784.8, up 1.06% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 23.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.81% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 51.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd up for third consecutive session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd up for third consecutive session

Canara Bank gains for third consecutive session

Canara Bank gains for third consecutive session

Union Bank of India soars 1.39%

Union Bank of India soars 1.39%

Punjab National Bank up for third consecutive session

Punjab National Bank up for third consecutive session

Torrent Power Ltd gains for fifth session

Torrent Power Ltd gains for fifth session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch