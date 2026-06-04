Marico Ltd spurts 1.51%, up for third straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 823.5, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.12% in last one year as compared to a 5.46% fall in NIFTY and a 13.11% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 823.5, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 23399. The Sensex is at 74300.47, down 0.06%. Marico Ltd has added around 2.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48123.95, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 826.55, up 1.21% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 17.12% in last one year as compared to a 5.46% fall in NIFTY and a 13.11% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 54.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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