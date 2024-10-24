Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 130.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.23% to Rs 1053.63 croreNet profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 130.86% to Rs 189.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 1053.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 898.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1053.63898.76 17 OPM %22.0622.25 -PBDT196.37166.59 18 PBT136.01105.78 29 NP189.7782.20 131
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content