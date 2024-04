With effect from 10 April 2024

Prices of Swift have been raised by up to Rs 25,000/- and Grand Vitara Sigma variant by Rs. 19,000/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Maruti Suzuki India announced increase in prices for Swift and selected variants of Grand Vitara w.e.f. today i.e. 10 April 2024.