Maruti Suzuki plans to acquire 6.44% stakes in Amlgo Labs

Maruti Suzuki India, one of the leading automobile manufacturers, has agreed to acquire an equity stake of 6.44% in Amlgo Labs, a technology-led startup.

The company plans to invest in Amlgo Labs' equity shares to enhance its data-driven decision-making and customer offerings.

Amlgo Labs will allot 689 equity shares of Rs 10 each, at a premium of Rs 28,985 each amounting to a total investment of Rs 1.99 crore. The acquisition is expected to be completed by June 2024.

Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, "We have been working with startups since 2019, as a part of the Maruti Suzuki innovation program. Aligned with the Government's #StartUpIndia initiative, we are actively working to help strengthen the startup ecosystem and encourage innovation to develop solutions relevant to the automobile industry. Our investment in Amlgo Labs will help us to further strengthen quality of new models, using advanced analytics and machine learning."

Meanwhile the company has recalled 11,851 Baleno and 4,190 WagonR units manufactured between 3 July 2019 and 20 November 2019. The recall is due to a possible defect in the Fuel Pump Motor, which could cause engine stalling or starting issues. Vehicle owners will be contacted by authorized dealer workshops for free replacement parts.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto major company reported 33.27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,206.80 crore on 14.33% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 31,844.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip advanced 3.55% to settle at Rs 12,336.20 on Friday on the BSE.

The Amlgo Labs is fast-growing data solutions company providing end to end Technical Implementation/Advisory and support for Analytics, cloud, engineering, ML/AI &' reporting solutions.