MAS Financial Services Q2 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 77 cr; disbursements at Rs 3,022 crore

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

MAS Financial Services standalone net profit jumped 27.59% to Rs 76.57 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 60.01 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Total revenue from operations was at Rs 365.05 in Q2 FY25, up 24.09% as against Rs 294.18 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

Profit before tax increased 27.55% to Rs 102.07 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2024 as compared with Rs 80.02 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 191.60 crore in Q2 FY25, registering the growth of 27.39% as compared with Rs 150.40 crore posted in same quarter last year.

 

Asset under management (AUM) jumped 21.78% to Rs 1,1016.65 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 9,046.19 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Out of the total AUM, maximum growth was recorded in the commercial vehicle loans (up 61.77% YoY) followed by salaried personal loans (up 83.89% YoY), SME Loans (up 22.92% YoY), 2 wheeler loans (up 14.07% YoY), Micro enterprises loans (up 11.39% YoY).

Capital Adequacy Ratio (including Tier ll capital) as of 30 September 2024 stood at 26.52%, The Tier-l capital stood at 23.76%.

The standalone disbursement was at Rs 3,022.13 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2024.

The company continues to carry a management overlay of Rs 17.60 crore as on 30 September 2024, O.20% of the on book assets.

The MSME segment contributed around 62% in the YoY AUM growth of the company while other products also contributed meaningfully.

On half year basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 25.36% to Rs 147 crore on 24.13% rise in revenue to Rs 710.97 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Kamlesh Gandhi - founder, chairman & managing director, MAS Financial, said: "We remain focused and committed to our basics of extending credit where it is due while demonstrating over all robust performance. We are confident to maintain a fundamentally strong and consistent growth. Adequate capitalization, strong asset quality and a track record of more than 25 years to navigate across various cycles will ensure the same thus creating value on a large scale for all its stakeholders. Team Mas remains committed to its mission of excellence through endeavors."

MAS Financial Services is a non-deposit accepting NBFC. While the company initially provided consumer durable financing, it currently provides corporate loans to NBFC-MFIs and other NBFCs engaged in retail finance, small ticket business loans, small commercial vehicle loans, two-wheeler loans and machinery finance. The company is predominantly present in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

The scrip slipped 2.17% to Rs 286.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

