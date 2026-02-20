Mason Infratech jumps on bagging Rs 54-cr civil works order

Mason Infratech jumped 4.01% to Rs 181.50 after the company announced that it has secured a civil works contract worth Rs 53.68 crore from Transcon-Sheth Creators.

The order involves carrying out main civil works for Auris Ilaria Tower 6B, including balance floor RCC work up to LMR and OHT, AAC block masonry for all floors, internal plastering for kitchens, toilets, staircases, lobbies, ducts, and shafts, and external plastering for LMR, OHT, and terrace areas.

The contract is domestic in nature, valued at approximately Rs 53.68 crore, and is to be executed over a period of 17 months from the date of work order issuance.

The company clarified that neither the promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the entity awarding the contract, and the transaction is not a related-party deal, being executed at arms length.

Mason Infratech is engaged in the business of Infrastructure & Construction activity in the State of Maharashtra.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 46.7% to Rs 17.09 crore on a 19.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 112.10 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News