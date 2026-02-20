Friday, February 20, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IIFL Finance to consider NCD issuance on 24 February

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

IIFL Finance has announced that a meeting of the finance committee of its board of directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

In an earlier exchange filing dated 8 May 2025, the company had stated that it plans to raise funds through the issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis, with an aggregate limit of up to Rs 10,000 crore.

IIFL Finance is one of India's leading retail-focused diversified NBFCs, engaged in the business of loans and mortgages through its subsidiaries, IIFL Home Finance and IIFL Samasta Finance. The company offers a wide spectrum of products, including home loans, gold loans, business loans, microfinance, capital market finance, and developer & construction finance, serving over 8 million customers through a pan-India network of 4,900+ branches and digital channels.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 513.6% to Rs 501.35 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 81.71 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income jumped 40.2% YoY to Rs 3,432.79 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of IIFL Finance slipped 1.68% to settle at Rs 488.75 on the BSE.

Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 2.84%, rises for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd soars 2.16%, Gains for third straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.03%, up for five straight sessions

TCS collaborates with Cisco to launch CoE for Autonomous Enterprise Operations

IndusInd Bank expands gold loan services to additional 245 branches

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

