IIFL Finance to consider NCD issuance on 24 February
IIFL Finance has announced that a meeting of the finance committee of its board of directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.In an earlier exchange filing dated 8 May 2025, the company had stated that it plans to raise funds through the issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis, with an aggregate limit of up to Rs 10,000 crore.
IIFL Finance is one of India's leading retail-focused diversified NBFCs, engaged in the business of loans and mortgages through its subsidiaries, IIFL Home Finance and IIFL Samasta Finance. The company offers a wide spectrum of products, including home loans, gold loans, business loans, microfinance, capital market finance, and developer & construction finance, serving over 8 million customers through a pan-India network of 4,900+ branches and digital channels.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 513.6% to Rs 501.35 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 81.71 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income jumped 40.2% YoY to Rs 3,432.79 crore in Q3 FY26.
Shares of IIFL Finance slipped 1.68% to settle at Rs 488.75 on the BSE.
