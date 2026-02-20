Sensex gains 435 pts; realty shares advance

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded tad above the 25,600 level. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 435.24 points or 0.53% to 82,933.38. The Nifty 50 index rose 146.35 points or 0.57% to 25,602.70.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.56% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.10%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,449 shares rose and 2,610 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 0.60% to 822.75. The index advanced 2.56% in the past trading session.

Sobha (up 1.34%), Lodha Developers (up 1.28%), DLF (up 1.23%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.06%), Anant Raj (up 0.87%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.35%) and Godrej Properties (up 0.03%) rose.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.61% to 6.715 compared with the previous session close of 6.674.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.9825 compared with its close of 90.6850 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement rose 0.96% to Rs 156,272.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 97.94.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.10% to 4.071.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement rose 19 cents or 0.27% to $71.47 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dee Development Engineers rallied 6.89% after the company received a letter of intent for the supply of heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) pipes from one of the largest international OEMs based in the US.

CIE Automotive India rose 0.85%. The company reported a 10.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 204.31 crore on a 13.4% increase in net sales to Rs 2,393 crore in Q4 2025 as compared with Q4 2024.

