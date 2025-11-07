Master Trust consolidated net profit declines 14.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.47% to Rs 126.86 croreNet profit of Master Trust declined 14.88% to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.47% to Rs 126.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 153.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales126.86153.72 -17 OPM %46.7441.74 -PBDT44.3449.61 -11 PBT43.2448.56 -11 NP31.4036.89 -15
