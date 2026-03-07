Max Estates receives RERA registration for Noida project

Max Estates has secured the RERA [UPRERA No.: UPRERAPRJ9759] for Max One, the development around Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida. This brings renewed optimism for customers after the insolvency of erstwhile developer. With construction to commence shortly at Max One, the focus firmly shifts to the future, signaling momentum and progress.

The ~10-acre development with ~2.5 mn sq ft potential is envisioned as a globally benchmarked urban destination, drawing inspiration from leading global districts such as Hudson Yards (New York), One Blackfriars (London), and Marina One (Singapore). It is planned as a landmark integrated mixed-use destination featuring by-invite-only ultra-luxury serviced residences, premium offices, curated retail, and a by-invite club. The project is expected to generate total sales potential of ~Rs 2,000 crore, along with an annuity rental income potential of ~Rs 120 crore.

