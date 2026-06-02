Max Financial Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Max Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 1605.2, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.08% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 5.12% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Max Financial Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1605.2, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.Max Financial Services Ltd has eased around 0.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Max Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25008.45, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1620.5, down 0.97% on the day. Max Financial Services Ltd jumped 6.08% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 5.12% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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