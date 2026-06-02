Inox Wind Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 83.16, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 53.48% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 12.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 83.16, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.Inox Wind Ltd has eased around 19.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40253.65, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 118.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 162.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 83.85, down 0.47% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd tumbled 53.48% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 12.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 26.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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