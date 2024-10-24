Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.73 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 42.77 croreNet Loss of Max India reported to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 42.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales42.7749.23 -13 OPM %-49.45-9.18 -PBDT-17.390.53 PL PBT-22.00-1.81 -1115 NP-22.73-4.70 -384
