Laurus Labs consolidated net profit declines 46.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.06% to Rs 1223.70 croreNet profit of Laurus Labs declined 46.31% to Rs 19.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 1223.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1224.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1223.701224.45 0 OPM %14.5715.34 -PBDT130.32147.26 -12 PBT22.8153.89 -58 NP19.8436.95 -46
