Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 30.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.90% to Rs 45.84 croreNet profit of Maximus International rose 30.05% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.90% to Rs 45.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales45.8435.84 28 OPM %7.819.71 -PBDT3.802.99 27 PBT3.282.58 27 NP2.772.13 30
