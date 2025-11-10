Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit declines 25.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.33% to Rs 460.03 croreNet profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India declined 25.06% to Rs 33.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.33% to Rs 460.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 461.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales460.03461.54 0 OPM %11.2014.99 -PBDT52.5770.49 -25 PBT45.3064.08 -29 NP33.9145.25 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content