B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 46.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.97% to Rs 336.42 croreNet profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 46.42% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 336.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 350.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales336.42350.31 -4 OPM %7.719.05 -PBDT17.9822.73 -21 PBT14.5819.84 -27 NP10.8520.25 -46
