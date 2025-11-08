THDC India consolidated net profit rises 69.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 132.63% to Rs 1634.18 croreNet profit of THDC India rose 69.49% to Rs 454.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 267.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 132.63% to Rs 1634.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 702.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1634.18702.47 133 OPM %61.0660.64 -PBDT769.69368.71 109 PBT557.78318.04 75 NP454.15267.95 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content