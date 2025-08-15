S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 18.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.46% to Rs 403.44 croreNet profit of S P Apparels rose 18.49% to Rs 21.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.46% to Rs 403.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 245.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales403.44245.31 64 OPM %13.1213.45 -PBDT42.7830.40 41 PBT31.4920.60 53 NP21.4018.06 18
