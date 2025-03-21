Friday, March 21, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Energy rises after wining Rs 2,800 crore transmission project in Gujarat

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions advanced 2.55% to Rs 836.05 after the company said that it has won a power transmission project worth Rs 2,800 crore in Gujarat.

This project will supply green electrons for the production of Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia in Mundra.

Scheduled for completion within 36 months, the project involves upgrading the Navinal (Mundra) electrical substation with two large 765/400kV transformers.

Additionally, a 75 km long 765kV double-circuit line will be constructed to connect this substation to the Bhuj substation.

The project will see the addition of 150 circuit kilometers (cKM) of transmission lines and 3,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESLs overall transmission infrastructure, taking them to 25,928 cKM and 87,186 MVA, respectively.

 

AESL won the project under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism. The project SPV was formally transferred to AESL on 20 March 2025.

"This is AESLs 6th order win this fiscal year, taking its orderbook to approximately Rs 57,561 crore, the company said.

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

The company reported 72.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 561.78 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 324.90 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 27.78% YoY to Rs 5,830.26 crore in Q3 FY25.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

