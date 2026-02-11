Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Grover Jewells carves a glittering path in market debut

NSE SME Grover Jewells carves a glittering path in market debut

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Grover Jewells traded at Rs 100.80 on the NSE, a premium of 14.55% compared with the issue price of Rs 88.

The scrip was listed at Rs 96, a premium of 9.09% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 100.80 and a low of Rs 91.40. About 23.98 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Grover Jewells' IPO was subscribed 12.79 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 February 2026 and it closed on 6 February 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 83 to Rs 88 per equity share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 38,44,800 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 73.50% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirements, issue related expenses and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Farooqi strikes early; Markram departs

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sees choppy trade, Nifty tests 25,950; auto, pharma shares up, banks mixed

Tata, Tata group

Tata Trusts reviews governance at Sir Ratan Tata Trust; trust deed likely

Ashiana Housing share price, q3 results

Ashiana Housing zooms 16% on posting Q3 results; PAT up 420% YoY

Gordie Howe International Bridge

Trump's new bridge threat came after Lutnick met rival crossing owner

Ahead of the IPO, Grover Jewells on 3 February 2026, raised Rs 9.61 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.92 lakh shares at Rs 88 per share to 5 anchor investors.

Delhi-based Grover Jewells is engaged in the manufacturing and designing of wholesale gold jewellery. The company offers a wide range of plain gold, studded, and semi-finished jewellery, primarily in 22 Karat, 20 Karat, and 18 Karat gold. It operates through two showrooms located in Karol Bagh and Chandni Chowk, Delhi, providing both hallmarked and non-hallmarked jewellery. The companys manufacturing activities are divided into machine-made chain manufacturing and casting jewellery production, enabling it to cater to high-volume demand as well as contemporary, fashion-oriented designs with consistent quality and timely delivery. Grover Jewells classifies its sales into wholesale, retail, and consumer segments and has established a strong B2B network across around 20 states in India, along with an international presence through exports to Australia and the U.A.E. As of 31 December 2025, the company had a total of 78 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 473.18 crore and net profit of Rs 10.45 crore for the period ended 31 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ZF Commercial Vehicle gains as Q3 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 140 cr

ZF Commercial Vehicle gains as Q3 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 140 cr

NSE SME Brandman Retail hits the ground running on listing day

NSE SME Brandman Retail hits the ground running on listing day

Volumes soar at Ather Energy Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Ather Energy Ltd counter

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

NSE Indices launches Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Apple CarPaly AI UpdateIndia US Trade DealTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance