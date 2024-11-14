Business Standard
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 4.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 4.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 3.35% to Rs 161.21 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals declined 4.77% to Rs 26.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 161.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 155.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales161.21155.99 3 OPM %17.6019.97 -PBDT38.0139.45 -4 PBT34.7836.87 -6 NP26.3327.65 -5

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

