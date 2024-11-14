JNK India consolidated net profit declines 36.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 103.83 croreNet profit of JNK India declined 36.37% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 103.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales103.8396.91 7 OPM %11.4522.83 -PBDT13.3220.23 -34 PBT11.8318.80 -37 NP7.7512.18 -36
