Midwest consolidated net profit rises 29.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.02% to Rs 128.86 crore

Net profit of Midwest rose 29.40% to Rs 18.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.02% to Rs 128.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.128.86117.1223.7019.9631.1226.4222.5020.0918.3114.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News