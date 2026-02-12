Midwest consolidated net profit rises 29.40% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.02% to Rs 128.86 croreNet profit of Midwest rose 29.40% to Rs 18.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.02% to Rs 128.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales128.86117.12 10 OPM %23.7019.96 -PBDT31.1226.42 18 PBT22.5020.09 12 NP18.3114.15 29
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:54 PM IST