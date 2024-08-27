Business Standard
Minda Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Minda Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Reliance Power Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd and Polyplex Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 August 2024.
Minda Corporation Ltd tumbled 5.54% to Rs 597.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 48760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55600 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Power Ltd crashed 4.98% to Rs 31.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 135.82 lakh shares in the past one month.
Power Mech Projects Ltd lost 4.05% to Rs 6729. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6660 shares in the past one month.
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd plummeted 3.53% to Rs 670. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78397 shares in the past one month.
Polyplex Corporation Ltd slipped 3.35% to Rs 1262.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53769 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

