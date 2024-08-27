Business Standard
Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 10.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 53.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18811 shares
Tata Elxsi Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 August 2024.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 10.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 53.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18811 shares. The stock increased 20.00% to Rs.7,414.00. Volumes stood at 17292 shares in the last session.
Tata Elxsi Ltd clocked volume of 37.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.75% to Rs.8,739.10. Volumes stood at 12.92 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd clocked volume of 136.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.56% to Rs.145.40. Volumes stood at 3.87 lakh shares in the last session.
KFin Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 70.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.24% to Rs.1,152.95. Volumes stood at 6.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Godrej Industries Ltd recorded volume of 9.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.38% to Rs.1,011.70. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

