Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Moneymart Securities Pvt standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 24.01% to Rs 4.08 crore
Net profit of Moneymart Securities Pvt declined 14.29% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.01% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.28% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 16.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.083.29 24 16.0014.23 12 OPM %94.8592.71 -94.1393.11 - PBDT1.251.14 10 4.663.97 17 PBT0.990.66 50 3.792.91 30 NP0.480.56 -14 1.901.62 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Moneymart Securities Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

Karnataka Bank gains on completing Rs 600-cr QIP issue

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Market Creators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kedia Construction Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Vedanta jumps after board OKs raising Rs 8,500 cr; announces dividend of Rs 11/ share

BSE SME Piotex Industries jumps on listing day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon