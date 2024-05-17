Moneymart Securities Pvt standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.01% to Rs 4.08 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 17.28% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 16.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Moneymart Securities Pvt declined 14.29% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.01% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.4.083.2916.0014.2394.8592.7194.1393.111.251.144.663.970.990.663.792.910.480.561.901.62