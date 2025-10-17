Friday, October 17, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 17.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 192.61 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India rose 17.91% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 192.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 185.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales192.61185.35 4 OPM %5.645.28 -PBDT13.8212.10 14 PBT10.018.29 21 NP7.446.31 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

