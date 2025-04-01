Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Morepen Lab gains after receiving Loratadine approval for export to China

Morepen Lab gains after receiving Loratadine approval for export to China

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Morepen Laboratories advanced 2.22% to Rs 48.91 after the company announced that it has received approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for its Loratadine (anti-allergy API).

Loratadine is used to temporarily relieve the symptoms of hay fever (allergy to pollen, dust, or other substances in the air) and other allergies. These symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, and itchy eyes, nose, or throat. Loratadine is also used to treat itching and redness caused by hives. However, loratadine does not prevent hives or other allergic skin reactions. Loratadine is in a class of medications called antihistamines. It works by blocking the action of histamine, a substance in the body that causes allergic symptoms.

This approval marks a significant milestone for Morepen as it strategically enters one of the worlds largest pharmaceutical markets, China.

 

Morepen holds an over 80% market share in the U.S. generics market for Loratadine, making it the undisputed leader in this category. The company has been exporting to the U.S. for over 25 years, with API exports alone valued at approximately Rs 650 crore.

This approval further solidifies Morepens position as the dominant global manufacturer of Loratadine, a widely prescribed second-generation antihistamine and anti-allergy drug used to treat allergic symptoms such as hay fever and chronic urticaria.

With this development, Morepen is poised to capture a significant share of the Chinese market while reinforcing its standing in the global pharmaceutical landscape.

Kushal Suri, director of sales & marketing at Morepen Laboratories, said, The approval by Chinas NMPA is a testament to Morepens unwavering commitment to quality, regulatory excellence, and global market expansion.

Further, he added, China represents a vast growth opportunity, and this milestone will allow us to meet the increasing demand for high-quality antihistamine and anti-allergy APIs while reinforcing our leadership in global healthcare.

Morepen Laboratories is a leading player in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. With a strong presence in APIs, medical devices, and finished formulations, Morepen has consistently demonstrated innovation and market leadership. The company is a global leader in exporting 6 key API products, including Loratadine, Montelukast, Desloratadine, Atorvastatin, and Fexofenadine. In the medical devices segment, Morepen has made remarkable strides in Point of Care (POC) diagnostics, having installed over 12.33 million glucometers and sold nearly 1.65 billion blood glucose strips, driving expansion into tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 16.6% to Rs 26.69 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 31.99 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 1.9% YoY to Rs 452.78 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

