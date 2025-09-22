Monday, September 22, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mphasis doesn't foresee significant impact on its financials from H1B visa fee hike

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Mphasis has issued a statement in a press released dated 22 September 2025:

"Further to the U.S. Proclamation related to H-1B visa applications dated September 19, 2025, and subsequent Memorandum dated September 20, 2025, implementing a US$ 100,000 one-time fee for each new H1B visa petition, we do not foresee any significant impact on our financials or operations given our low H1B filing volume as well as the relative portion of our overall U.S. employees that are on H1B visas. In calendar year 2025, we only had ~130 new filings, of which we have received 78 new approvals till date.

 

Our focus on AI led deals has helped us build sufficient system resiliency. Over the years, we have been steadily reducing our reliance on visas through increased local hiring, acquisitions, and partnerships. We are fully staffed for all existing client requirements and will operate in a business-as-usual mode. We will continue to adjust and evolve and are focused on making sure that our AI led propositions solve any challenges that may arise."

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

