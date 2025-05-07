MRF consolidated net profit rises 29.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.43% to Rs 7074.82 croreNet profit of MRF rose 29.29% to Rs 512.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 396.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 7074.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6349.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.18% to Rs 1869.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2081.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 28153.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25169.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7074.826349.36 11 28153.1825169.21 12 OPM %15.2514.36 -14.5116.90 - PBDT1093.48912.59 20 4132.554217.39 -2 PBT660.73527.34 25 2479.002787.42 -11 NP512.11396.10 29 1869.282081.22 -10
