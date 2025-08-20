MRF Ltd gains for third consecutive session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 148605, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.82% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% drop in NIFTY and a 0.51% drop in the Nifty Auto index.
MRF Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 148605, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25052.35. The Sensex is at 81871.37, up 0.28%. MRF Ltd has risen around 0.13% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25456.7, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4721 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6253 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 35.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content