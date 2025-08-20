Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRF Ltd gains for third consecutive session

MRF Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 148605, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.82% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% drop in NIFTY and a 0.51% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 148605, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25052.35. The Sensex is at 81871.37, up 0.28%. MRF Ltd has risen around 0.13% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25456.7, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4721 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6253 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Emami Ltd spurts 1.77%, up for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd spurts 1.77%, up for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd gains for fifth session

Marico Ltd gains for fifth session

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 0.45%, up for fifth straight session

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 0.45%, up for fifth straight session

State Bank of India spurts 0.01%, up for five straight sessions

State Bank of India spurts 0.01%, up for five straight sessions

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon