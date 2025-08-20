Emami Ltd spurts 1.77%, up for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 612.8, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.53% in last one year as compared to a 1.11% slide in NIFTY and a 10.24% slide in the Nifty FMCG.
Emami Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 612.8, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 25046.15. The Sensex is at 81856.19, up 0.26%. Emami Ltd has gained around 3.89% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55886.65, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.39 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 31.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
