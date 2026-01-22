Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MSME sector contributes nearly 30% to national GDP, accounts for approximately 46% of exports

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
NITI Aayog has stated in a latest report that India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) form the backbone of the nation's industrial landscape, contributing nearly 30% to national GDP, employing over 250 million people and accounting for approximately 46% of exports. The Roadmap for Green Transition of MSMEs focuses on three key levers: deployment of energy-efficient equipment, adoption of alternative fuels, and integration of green electricity. Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog observed that MSMEs are important members of domestic and international supply chains. He urged prioritizing technology adoption, access to affordable finance, skilling & regulatory reforms, and increased participation of female workforce to achieve overall competitiveness of MSMEs.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

