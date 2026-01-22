Volumes soar at Abbott India Ltd counter
Abbott India Ltd clocked volume of 4115 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 336 shares
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, NTPC Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 January 2026.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 6.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77681 shares. The stock increased 0.18% to Rs.725.00. Volumes stood at 67359 shares in the last session.
NTPC Ltd saw volume of 31.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.47% to Rs.340.25. Volumes stood at 2.99 lakh shares in the last session.
V-Guard Industries Ltd registered volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32516 shares. The stock slipped 0.61% to Rs.307.20. Volumes stood at 15558 shares in the last session.
Triveni Turbine Ltd recorded volume of 10.57 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.44% to Rs.471.40. Volumes stood at 3.32 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 11:33 AM IST