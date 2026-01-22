UTI AMC records PAT of Rs 121 crore in Q3; AUM rises to Rs 3.93 lakh crore

UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) has reported 20% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 121 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 151 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Total revenue from operations jumped by 24% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 517 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 178 crore in Q3 FY26, down 19% from Rs 221 crore in Q3 FY25.

The total assets under management (AUM) for UTI Asset Management Company stood at Rs 23,14,828 crore at the end of December 2025.

As on 31 December 2025, UTI MF's quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) was Rs 3,93,809 crore.

Equity assets (active + passive) contributed 70% to UTI MF's total average AUM.

The ratio of equity-oriented QAAUM to non-equity-oriented QAAUM stood at 70:30, compared to the industry ratio of 61:39. The total number of live folios as of 31 December 2025 was 1.38 crore.

Gross inflow mobilized through SIP for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 stood at Rs 2,387 crore. SIP AUM as of the quarter-end stood at Rs 44,752 crore, reflecting a growth of 16.64% compared to 31 December 2024.

Digital purchase transactions increased to 53.83 lakh for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, marking a 5.61% rise compared to the same quarter in 2024.

Imtaiyazur Rahman, managing director & chief executive officer, UTI AMC, said: "We are pleased to announce that during our Q3 FY25-26, we have continued to record steady growth in AUM as well as gross SIP inflows.

This performance reflects the growing participation and trust of retail investors, supported by our focus on product innovation and digital initiatives.

With effect from 1st February 2026, Mr. Vetri Subramaniam will function as the MD & CEO of UTI AMC Ltd."

UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) is the investment manager to UTI Mutual Fund. UTI AMC is registered as Portfolio Manager with SEBI and through its subsidiary it acts as Fund manager for AIF, among others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network.

The scrip advanced 2.62% to currently trade at Rs 1060.55 on the BSE.

