Disa India consolidated net profit declines 2.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.55% to Rs 103.70 croreNet profit of Disa India declined 2.32% to Rs 12.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 103.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales103.7086.74 20 OPM %13.9213.90 -PBDT17.6818.09 -2 PBT16.4016.89 -3 NP12.2012.49 -2
