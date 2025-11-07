Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 28.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.04% to Rs 374.23 croreNet profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 28.54% to Rs 197.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 153.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.04% to Rs 374.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 285.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales374.23285.58 31 OPM %64.7062.83 -PBDT268.63205.02 31 PBT248.88190.99 30 NP197.47153.62 29
