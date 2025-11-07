Friday, November 07, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions soars on cybersecurity pact with UK's BlackDice Cyber

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions soars on cybersecurity pact with UK's BlackDice Cyber

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions gained 6.64% to Rs 34.20 after the company signed a letter of intent with UK-based BlackDice Cyber.

The companies will co-develop AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) systems.

The partnership will integrate real-time threat detection and network protection into 5G routers and edge infrastructure. Blue Cloud will embed BlackDices AI engine into its 5G customer premises equipment and Wi-Fi routers.

Under the LoI, BlackDice will supply its AI-based cyber defense engine, while Blue Cloud will integrate it into 5G routers using Edge-AI and private cloud systems. The joint platform will detect and block cyber threats at the network edge, protecting users and infrastructure without affecting speed or latency.

 

The project targets telecom and broadband service providers and aims to build end-to-end protection from network perimeter to endpoint devices.

According to IDC and GSMA, Indias 5G FWA market could reach 30-35 million users by 2028, valued at $8-10 billion. Cyberattacks on edge devices such as routers have increased over 250% globally in two years.

Also Read

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel drops 4% after 51.3 million shares trade in block deals

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 400 pts, Nifty tests 25,350; Amber Ent sinks 13%, Bharti Airtel 4%

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation

Q2 premium, margin growth boost analysts' bullish outlook on LIC stock

air conditioner, AC

Amber shares tank 14% on weak Q2 results; should you buy, hold or sell?

cargo ship, flight, US flight, plane, airplane

These US airports may face flight cuts due to govt shutdown: Full list

Chairman Janaki Yarlagadda said the alliance will help launch Indias first edge-AI-based perimeter-to-endpoint security framework. The move supports Indias Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative in indigenous cybersecurity technology.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, founded in 1991, provides AI and cybersecurity solutions across India, the US, the UK, and other markets.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 37.31% to Rs 14.39 crore despite a 10.89% decline fall in revenue to Rs 206.05 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Steel Industries receives advance for export order of Rs 100 cr

Bajaj Steel Industries receives advance for export order of Rs 100 cr

MSECL secures order of Rs 3.19 cr from South Western Railway

MSECL secures order of Rs 3.19 cr from South Western Railway

Welspun Enterprises secures BMC project of Rs 3,145 cr

Welspun Enterprises secures BMC project of Rs 3,145 cr

MCX registers 29% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; average daily turnover rises to Rs 4.11 lakh crore

MCX registers 29% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; average daily turnover rises to Rs 4.11 lakh crore

Bharti Airtel Ltd Slides 3.2%, BSE Telecommunication index Drops 1.13%

Bharti Airtel Ltd Slides 3.2%, BSE Telecommunication index Drops 1.13%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon