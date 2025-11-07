Friday, November 07, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC consolidated net profit rises 13.49% in the September 2025 quarter

NHPC consolidated net profit rises 13.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Sales rise 10.27% to Rs 3365.26 crore

Net profit of NHPC rose 13.49% to Rs 1021.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 900.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.27% to Rs 3365.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3051.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3365.263051.93 10 OPM %60.2359.15 -PBDT2196.731950.82 13 PBT1755.271665.56 5 NP1021.44900.03 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SNS Properties & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

SNS Properties & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

NHPC Q2 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 1,021 cr

NHPC Q2 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 1,021 cr

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions soars on cybersecurity pact with UK's BlackDice Cyber

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions soars on cybersecurity pact with UK's BlackDice Cyber

Bajaj Steel Industries receives advance for export order of Rs 100 cr

Bajaj Steel Industries receives advance for export order of Rs 100 cr

MSECL secures order of Rs 3.19 cr from South Western Railway

MSECL secures order of Rs 3.19 cr from South Western Railway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon