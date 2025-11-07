NHPC consolidated net profit rises 13.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.27% to Rs 3365.26 croreNet profit of NHPC rose 13.49% to Rs 1021.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 900.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.27% to Rs 3365.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3051.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3365.263051.93 10 OPM %60.2359.15 -PBDT2196.731950.82 13 PBT1755.271665.56 5 NP1021.44900.03 13
