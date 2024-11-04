Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 43.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 47.91 croreNet profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 43.45% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 47.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.9141.59 15 OPM %10.929.33 -PBDT5.734.18 37 PBT5.143.67 40 NP3.832.67 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content