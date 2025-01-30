Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NATCO Pharma gets approval for its ANDA for Everolimus tablets

NATCO Pharma gets approval for its ANDA for Everolimus tablets

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

NATCO Pharma said that it has received approval of its ANDA for Everolimus tablets for oral suspension (TFOS), a generic version of AFINITOR DISPERZ by Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation.

The companys marketing partner for the ANDA, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc plans to launch the product immediately in the US market.

Everolimus TFOS is a kinase inhibitor indicated in adult and paediatric patients aged one year and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) for the treatment of subependymal giant cell astrocytoma (SEGA) that requires therapeutic intervention but cannot be curatively resected.

Everolimus tablets for oral suspension (TFOS) had estimated sales of $112 million in the U.S. for 12 months ending Sep24 as per industry sales data.

 

Natco Pharma is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals which comprises research and development, manufacturing and selling of bulk drugs and finished dosage formulations. The company has manufacturing facilities in India, which cater to both domestic and international markets, including regulated markets like the United States of America and Europe.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts to 76,690, FMCG, Bank gain, IT, PSB dip; Broader mkts green

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar warns party workers against involvement in extortion rackets

Image via Twitter

Gaddafi Stadium to be handed over to ICC for Champions Trophy on Feb 11

share market

Unicommerce Esolutions surges 5% after deal win from Reid & Taylor Apparel

GoPro HERO

GoPro Hero can now capture videos in 4:3 aspect ratio: What's new in update

The companys consolidated net profit surged 83.55% to Rs 677.30 crore on a 32.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,371.1 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.01% to currently trade at Rs 1163.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME CLN Energy makes a decent debut

BSE SME CLN Energy makes a decent debut

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 3.12%, rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 3.12%, rises for third straight session

Cipla Ltd up for third straight session

Cipla Ltd up for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd soars 1.76%, Gains for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd soars 1.76%, Gains for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1%, Gains for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1%, Gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCMAT 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsUEFA Champions League
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon