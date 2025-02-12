National Fittings standalone net profit declines 13.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.65% to Rs 20.82 croreNet profit of National Fittings declined 13.33% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.65% to Rs 20.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales20.8216.57 26 OPM %10.1814.97 -PBDT2.502.46 2 PBT1.641.64 0 NP1.041.20 -13
