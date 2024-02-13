Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 453.85% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net profit of Natural Biocon (India) rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 453.85% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2.160.394.1717.950.090.070.090.070.090.05