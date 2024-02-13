Sensex (    %)
                        
Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 453.85% to Rs 2.16 crore
Net profit of Natural Biocon (India) rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 453.85% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.160.39 454 OPM %4.1717.95 -PBDT0.090.07 29 PBT0.090.07 29 NP0.090.05 80
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

