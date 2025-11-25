Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South West Pinnacle jumps after bagging contract from NALCO

South West Pinnacle jumps after bagging contract from NALCO

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

South West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPEL) rallied 4.24% to Rs 192.95 after it has received a letter of award (LoA) from National Aluminium Company (NALCO) to act as a consultant for the detailed exploration of bauxite mines in Odisha.

The scope of work includes survey activities, exploration drilling using core drill machines and other related activities followed by submission of draft and final geological report. SWPEL is required to conduct the exploration in compliance with all statutory and legal norms applicable to NALCO.

The contract is valued at Rs 11.78 crore (including GST) and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

 

SWPEL is an integrated service provider, providing end-to-end drilling & exploration of natural resources viz. coal, ferrous, non-ferrous & atomic minerals and conventional & non- conventional oil & gas and ground water investigation.

The companys consolidated net profit surged over twentyfold to Rs 8.36 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 0.40 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 128.2% YoY to Rs 62.44 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BEL rises after signing JV pact with Safran for HAMMER missile production

BEL rises after signing JV pact with Safran for HAMMER missile production

Federal Bank Ltd spurts 2.22%, gains for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd spurts 2.22%, gains for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 0.02%, gains for five straight sessions

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 0.02%, gains for five straight sessions

Mphasis Ltd up for fifth session

Mphasis Ltd up for fifth session

DXY stabilizes near 100 mark; US data in focus

DXY stabilizes near 100 mark; US data in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon