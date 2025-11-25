Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 0.02%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1495, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.35% in last one year as compared to a 7.41% gain in NIFTY and a 16.47% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1495, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 25987.45. The Sensex is at 84979.02, up 0.09%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 2.2% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37037.95, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1492.4, down 0.22% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is down 14.35% in last one year as compared to a 7.41% gain in NIFTY and a 16.47% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

