Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal Bank Ltd spurts 2.22%, gains for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd spurts 2.22%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 253.67, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.74% in last one year as compared to a 7.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.85% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 253.67, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 25986.3. The Sensex is at 84962.01, up 0.07%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 8.39% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58835.35, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 253.07, up 1.87% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 18.74% in last one year as compared to a 7.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.85% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

